Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 199 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after buying an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

