Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 21,384 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

