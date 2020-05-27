Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

