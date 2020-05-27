Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 977 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RingCentral by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,321,308.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $1,416,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,219,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,276 shares of company stock valued at $42,823,372. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $261.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.