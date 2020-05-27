Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

