Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Argus

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target upped by Argus from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.47.

NYSE CRL opened at $171.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

