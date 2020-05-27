Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. Research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.