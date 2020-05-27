Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 331.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $477.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $324.31 and a one year high of $513.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,179. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

