ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel Sells 40,867 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 40,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,472.02. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

