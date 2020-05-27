Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $27,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPK opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

