Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chiasma by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chiasma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHMA opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.46. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

