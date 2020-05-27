Cit Bank NA Wealth Management Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,421.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,320.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,987.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

