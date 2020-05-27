Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,197 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

