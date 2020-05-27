Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given $16.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 144 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. Also, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $394,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

