Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELP. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

