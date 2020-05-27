Compass Point Lowers MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $13.75

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $14.00 to $13.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTG. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 783,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

