Copperleaf Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

