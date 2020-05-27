Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CREE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.