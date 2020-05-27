Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $6,094,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,966,433 shares of company stock worth $640,957,685.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

