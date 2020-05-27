CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 6.1% Higher

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.73, 1,127,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 522,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. State Street Corp grew its stake in CryoPort by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 273,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in CryoPort by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,391 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

