CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of CSG Systems International worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGS. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CSGS opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $225,623.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

