Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cubic were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CUB stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.