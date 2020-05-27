Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,828 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dana were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana Inc has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

