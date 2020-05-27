Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,354.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

