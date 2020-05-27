Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

DEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.23 ($6.09).

Deutz stock opened at €3.61 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $427.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. Deutz has a one year low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a one year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.55.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

