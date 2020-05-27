Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Devon Energy by 140.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

