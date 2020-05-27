Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.11, approximately 77,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 216,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 55.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

