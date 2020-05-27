Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Shares Down 6.1%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)’s stock price were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $34.09, approximately 436,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 339,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

