Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 3.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.88 and last traded at $52.65, approximately 371,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 93,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 494.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter.

