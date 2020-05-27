Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives $46.40 Average PT from Analysts

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti cut their price target on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Dmc Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 916,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

