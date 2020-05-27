Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,032 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.10 and a beta of 1.78. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UFS lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

