e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 114,298 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $844.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 2.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

