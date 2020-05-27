eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

