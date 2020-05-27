Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 6,187 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.