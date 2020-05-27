eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,301,000 after acquiring an additional 352,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 340,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. eHealth’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

