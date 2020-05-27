Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.85. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

