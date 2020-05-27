Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. grace capital bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

ET stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

