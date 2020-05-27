Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,988 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,652,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after purchasing an additional 374,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

