Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCP. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

DCP opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.95.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

