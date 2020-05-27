EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

