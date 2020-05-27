Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.