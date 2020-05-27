ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,665 shares of company stock valued at $114,155,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.01. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.