ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,147,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,375,000 after buying an additional 791,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.