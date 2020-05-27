Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evertec were worth $26,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

