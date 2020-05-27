Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $99,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

