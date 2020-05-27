Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 11,764 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Facebook stock opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

