FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $295.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

