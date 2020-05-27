Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,710 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

