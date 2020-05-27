Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 580,576 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,576 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $908,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 907.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 68,116 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

