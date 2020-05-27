Financial Survey: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. Stans Energy (NYSE:HREEF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 11.99% 63.19% 7.32% Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and Stans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 6 2 1 2.44 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $8.89, indicating a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Stans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 1.00 $292.80 million $1.12 4.44 Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Stans Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.